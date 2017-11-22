Tigers girls' hockey splits first two games of the season

The Tigers started the season with a close 3-2 loss to Lakeville North in which they came back down 2-0 midway through the second period. Freshman Brenna Fuhrman scored on the power play assisted by junior Marissa Agerter to make it 2-1 Panthers after the second period. Junior Jenna Gerold then scored unassisted at the start of the third to tie the game, but Lakeville North scored late to win it.

Farmington then turned things around with a 6-1 win over Prior Lake. The Tigers came out hot and scored four goals in the first period to take a commanding lead. Senior forward Savanna Tucker started the scoring, assisted by fellow senior Eli Moser. Minutes later, eighth-grader Claire Enright scored with help from Fuhrman and freshman Carly Lancaster followed up with a goal of her own (assisted by Agerter and freshman Jayden Seifert). Tucker scored the fourth goal of the period with help from Gerold and senior Emily Rubins.

Prior Lake scored to start the second period but Farmington added their last two goals of the game in the second courtesy of Tucker (assisted by Rubins) and Moser (assisted by Seifert and Fuhrman).

The Tigers played Tuesday, Nov. 21, at home against Rochester Lourdes. They then host Eden Prairie on Saturday, Nov. 25.