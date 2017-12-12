Farmington girls' hockey are winners of seven in a row

Girls continue to roll

Ever since their season-opening loss 3-2 to Lakeville North, the Farmington girls have torn through their schedule with no regard for their opponents. During their winning streak, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 38-10 and their closest game was a 4-3 win at home against Eden Prairie.

Farmington shut out Apple Valley on the road 3-0 to start the week and then beat Lakeville South at home 5-2 on Saturday, Dec. 9. They have an overall record of 7-1 and are 4-1 in South Suburban play, good for third behind Eagan and Lakeville North. Senior Ellie Moser is among the leaders in the state for goals scored with 13 and leads her team in points with 16.

The Tigers scored one goal in the first period courtesy of junior Bailey Kelley (assisted by freshman Jayden Seifert) and two empty-net goals in the third from Moser (with help from junior Marissa Agerter) and junior Jenna Gerold unassisted.

They fell behind quickly to Lakeville South, giving up two goals in the first period to trail 2-0 heading into the second period. However, Farmington then made the quick turnaround and scored five unanswered (three in the second and two in the third). The five goals came from Moser who had the hat-trick, senior Emily Rubins and Agerter. Agerter's goal came on the power play while Moser's last goal came against an empty net.

The Tigers host Shakopee on Thursday, Dec. 14, and then travel to Eagan on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Boys stay above .500

The Farmington boys stayed above .500 in just the third week of their regular season with the win over Apple Valley and loss to Lakeville South. It has been a well-balanced attack for the Tigers this season as 12 different skaters have scored goals for them. They are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the South Suburban, which puts them squarely in the middle of the pack behind Lakeville South who is on top.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Apple Valley with goals from senior defenseman Ethan Gauer, one assisted by senior Joe Wolters and the other unassisted. Apple Valley came back to tie the game at two apiece in the second period but Farmington was able to get its third goal at the end of the period from junior Zach Willis assisted by Wolters and junior Mason Enright. They scored two more goals in the third period courtesy of Harvey and Wolters (who assisted on Harvey's goal and got help from Harvey and sophomore Zach Walton). Apple Valley got one garbage-time goal to make it 5-3 Tigers.

Farmington was shut out by Lakeville South on Friday, Dec. 8. South outshot the Tigers 32-23 and scored their goals in the second and third periods.

The boys host Shakopee on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and then travel to Eagan on Saturday, Dec. 16.