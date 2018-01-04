The Tigers started the tournament off with a bang after cruising to a 9-0 win over River Lakes. Farmington scored four goals in the first period, one in the second and then another four in the third. Senior Ellie Moser notched a hat-trick with two goals in the first and one in the third. Also scoring in the first period were Marissa Agerter and — with the first two goals of the game — Emily Rubins. Bailey Kelley scored in the second period, while Gabrielle Hudson and Carly Lancaster both scored in the third along with Moser's two goals. Just as strong as their offense was the defense that only allowed 13 shots on goal for the entire game.

Game 2 for the Tigers was against Red Wing, who was without future Minnesota Golden Gopher player Taylor Heise; she left the tournament early to attend the U18 Women's World Championships in Russia.

Farmington shutout the Wingers 5-0 and once again held their opponents to just 13 shots on goal for the entire game. Claire Enright scored in the first period for the Tigers, while Jayden Seifert, Moser and Hudson each put the puck in the net in the second. Topping off the win was Brenna Fuhrman scoring in the third period.

Farmington then faced a familiar foe in the championship game. They took on SSC rival Lakeville North, their second of three meetings this season. The Tigers fell to the Panthers in the first game of the season 3-2, also at Schmitz-Maki Arena, but this time they got their revenge. Farmington beat North 4-2 and led 3-0 after the second period.

The defense once again allowed fewer than 20 shots on goal for the game while continuing its usual offensive output.

Jenna Gerold and Savanna Tucker both scored for the Tigers in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Lancaster extended that lead to 3-0 with a goal of her own in the second. While the Panthers made a small comeback with two straight goals in the third period, Farmington shut the door with another goal by Gerold to win 4-2.

Farmington has its rubber match with the Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 4, when the Tigers travel to Lakeville North. They then host Maple Grove on Saturday, Jan. 6.