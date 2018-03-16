Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Senior Ellie Moser wins the Farmington 2018 Athena Award

    By Alec Hamilton on Mar 16, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.
    Senior captain Ellie Moser helped lead the Farmington Tigers girls' hockey team to the section finals this year. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Moser was also a captain for the Tigers' tennis team. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    Farmington Tigers senior Ellie Moser was announced as the district's 2018 St. Paul Area Athena Award winner at the end of February. The Athena Award, according to a release put out by Farmington schools, "honors female high school seniors for their outstanding athletic achievements."

    Moser has played hockey and tennis throughout her high school career and was named a captain for both teams. In hockey she was named All-Conference four times (2015-2018) and was also named All-State for her senior year. On top of those awards, she also attended the USA Hockey "Top 66" U18 Select Camp in 2016 and 2017. In tennis, she is a four-time varsity letter winner and was All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2016.

    Beyond high school, Moser has earned a scholarship to and is signed on to play Division 1 hockey at Bemidji State University next fall. All Athena Award recipients are honored at a luncheon on Wednesday, April 25.

    Explore related topics:sportshockeyFarmingtonMinnesotaFHS girls' hockeyFHS girls' tennissouth suburban conference
    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
    Advertisement
    randomness