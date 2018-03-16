Senior Ellie Moser wins the Farmington 2018 Athena Award

Moser has played hockey and tennis throughout her high school career and was named a captain for both teams. In hockey she was named All-Conference four times (2015-2018) and was also named All-State for her senior year. On top of those awards, she also attended the USA Hockey "Top 66" U18 Select Camp in 2016 and 2017. In tennis, she is a four-time varsity letter winner and was All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2016.

Beyond high school, Moser has earned a scholarship to and is signed on to play Division 1 hockey at Bemidji State University next fall. All Athena Award recipients are honored at a luncheon on Wednesday, April 25.