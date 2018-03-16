Senior Ellie Moser wins the Farmington 2018 Athena Award
Farmington Tigers senior Ellie Moser was announced as the district's 2018 St. Paul Area Athena Award winner at the end of February. The Athena Award, according to a release put out by Farmington schools, "honors female high school seniors for their outstanding athletic achievements."
Moser has played hockey and tennis throughout her high school career and was named a captain for both teams. In hockey she was named All-Conference four times (2015-2018) and was also named All-State for her senior year. On top of those awards, she also attended the USA Hockey "Top 66" U18 Select Camp in 2016 and 2017. In tennis, she is a four-time varsity letter winner and was All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2016.
Beyond high school, Moser has earned a scholarship to and is signed on to play Division 1 hockey at Bemidji State University next fall. All Athena Award recipients are honored at a luncheon on Wednesday, April 25.