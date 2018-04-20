Athletes commit to playing collegiate athletics

Farmington

Four Tiger football players will continue their playing careers: Luke Kriesel will be going to the University of Wisconsin-Stout, while Charlie Korbein, Avery Filipek and Sam Castillo are all headed to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF).

Belle Schaffer will play soccer at Gustavus Adolphus College and basketball players Sydney Blandin and Ellie Clayton are headed to Bethel University and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, respectively. Zach Berg will play soccer at Augsburg College while his teammate Cristian Collazo heads to Gustavus. Jackson McLain will play baseball at William Penn University and Kiley Braatz is headed to UWRF.

This past fall’s state qualifier Brooke Hapuku will play tennis for the University of St. Thomas, while Lexi Budensiek will play hockey at St. Mary’s University and teammate Emily Auge heads to Bethel. Caden Freetly will play basketball at St. Mary’s and Zach Hedquist will hoop it up at Carthage College. Runner Josh Wilson joins some of his fellow Tigers at Gustavus.

Three softball players from Farmington’s defending state champion team will play in college as well: Becca Silber will play at Bethel, Korin Hall is headed to Stout and Tarah DeCroock has committed to St. Olaf College.

Rosemount

Rosemount had two of their track athletes commit to continuing their careers last Wednesday as well. Lauren Spindler will be a part of the track team at at the University of Mary and Rebecca Francois will compete at Mount Mercy University.