Farmington girls lacrosse brings back battle-tested team

Farmington went 11-2 during the 2017 regular season and then beat Rochester Century, Owatonna and Lakeville South for the section championship. At state, Farmington beat Stillwater in the opening round but then fell to Eden Prairie. They ended up taking fourth after losing to Prior Lake in the third-place game.

The Tigers bring back most of last year's team, many of whom are juniors and seniors this season. However, they do lose their captains from last year: Kamryn Corraro, Ashley Hessler, Alexis Stanley and Ashley Steffes. Head coach Stephanie LaVictoire said the team will especially miss the scoring of Corraro and Ashley Steffes, who led the team in goals and assists by a significant margin.

But, LaVictoire said she is excited about who the team brings back this spring.

"This team will be experienced," she said. "The majority of our varsity roster are juniors and seniors. We are excited to get Emma Kohlbeck back this year. She brings a wicked shot and an awesome attitude. Christine Steffes is still expected to run the defense on the field and we will have Sam Wiebold back on defense this year too. We are expecting Keisen Sabol, Mattea Urbia, Mikala Revels and Justine Beal to be significant contributors."

LaVictoire said it's difficult to evaluate the team so far this season as they have been stuck indoors, but historically their strength has been playing fast with quick ball movement.

According to LaVictoire, the Tigers will have a tough schedule all the way through. Despite taking fourth at the state tournament, the Tigers finished in third last year behind Prior Lake and Apple Valley, who tied for first with Prior Lake also advancing to the state tournament, showing just how tough the South Suburban Conference is. On top of that, she said that the non-conference schedule will be equally challenging.

"We have a tough non-conference schedule this year," LaVictoire said. "I'm excited to see some of the teams we have never played before since I've been here, such as Hill-Murray and Chanhassen. We believe all teams in the SSC are tough and we are fortunate to play against them." Farmington's non-conference opponents this year, on top of Hill-Murray and Chanhassen, are Minnetonka and Stillwater. As of right now, they start the season with four straight games on the road before having a four-game home stand in mid-May.