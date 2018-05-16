"Sometimes we're just trying too hard," assistant coach Brad Albano said. "We've been working on basics, fundamentals, taking our time, taking a breath, understanding what's going on around us rather than rushing. Sometimes we get a bit frantic, not in a bad way, we just get really excited to do something with the ball and sometimes they're overly excited."

The Tigers are 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the South Suburban Conference after they won their first two games of the season. This past week, Farmington lost two close games, the first on the road to Burnsville, 9-7, and then at home versus Eagan, 13-12.

Despite losing their top two scorers from last season, they have a veteran team this year with plenty of players who were on last year's state tournament team. The girls just have not been able to turn the corner.

"They're just kind of in their own heads, they expect a lot from themselves," Albano said. "That's how they play, and sometimes they just expect too much rather than play a whistle at a time, or a game at a time. They're a really good team, we're just finding our identity currently. We'll pick it back up. (The) scores don't show it but we've improved every game, mentally and statistically, stuff that accumulates to winning. We're on our path."

Farmington is about halfway through their season. They hosted Eastview on Tuesday, May 15, after this article went to print. The Tigers host Apple Valley on Thursday, and Stillwater on Saturday, May 19.