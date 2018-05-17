Farmington Just for Kix attends national dance competition

Teams from all around the midwest competed throughout the three days in 145 total divisions. Friday kicked off the weekend with 174 solo and group performances in Jazz, Lyrical, Tap and Hip-Hop. The day ended with the Senior Showcase which consisted of 33 teams competing in a Kick competition. Of those 33 teams, 14 made the finals and the top seven received awards.

The Farmington Teams that attended this event and their results are: Mini Kix 1 placed first in the Mini Kix 1 division, Mini Kix 2, Mini Kix took third in the Mini Kix 4 division, Junior Kix finished first in the Middle Kix 3 division, Senior Kix was second in the Senior Kix 2 division and also participated in the Senior Showcase, where they made the finals (14 teams), Mini Jazz won the Mini Jazz 2 division, Middle Jazz were the runners-up in the Middle Jazz 3 division, Junior Jazz was second in the Junior Jazz 2 division, Mini Lyrical finished fourth in the Mini Lyrical 4 division, Middle Lyrical took first in the Middle Lyrical 2 division, Mini Hip-Hop was third in the Mini Hip-Hop 2 division and Junior Hip-Hop.