Girls are one of the top seeds in section 1

The Tigers girls have started to play like their coaches said they are capable of and it's not a moment too late. Starting two weeks ago, Farmington has gone .500 over their last six games with wins over Eastview, Stillwater and Lakeville South. Their losses came to Apple Valley, Shakopee and Chanhassen. Fortunately, none of those losses were to teams in their section, while Lakeville South is.

Farmington received the No. 2 seed in section 1 and they faced No. 7-Rochester Mayo on Tuesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. in Farmington. Should they win, they would go on to play the winner of No. 3 Lakeville South and No. 6 Owatonna on Saturday, June 2, at 10 a.m., with the game taking place at whoever is the high seed.

Boys get a fresh start

The Farmington boys are a very young team and they certainly took their lumps in the South Suburban this year. While the Tigers have not won a game since they opened the season with a 6-5 win over Owatonna, they will take that experience into what may be a much less difficult section than the SSC.

Despite their regular season record, Farmington received the No. 5 seed in section 1 and will face No. 4 Rochester Century on Tuesday, May 29, in Rochester. Should they win, they would face the winner of No. 1 Lakeville North, who finished tied for second in the SSC, and No. 3 Rochester John Marshall on Saturday, June 2.