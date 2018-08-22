"It was actually going on the back of a wrecker to get crushed in St. Paul, and I knew what the car was and I saw it when I was going to school," Larson said.

That was back in 1969 when he was a junior at Kennedy High School in Bloomington. For $25, he had the wrecker drop off the car at his house. He saw the potential and he knew he must preserve the integrity of this gem on wheels.

"It did not run well and the people who owned it were tired of it, and the engine was not working right and none of the windows were working and it was a project and I knew that," Larson said, noting that because of an engineered hardtop, "I knew if I kept it, it would be one of the more rare ones around."

Larson, a Rosemount resident, parked his Oldsmobile Holiday collector car at the Farmington Hot Rods and Hardware show Saturday night in the parking lot of Pellicci Ace Hardware.

"This is like a neighborhood show and I do like it because I do not know everybody and it is easy to talk with everyone," Larson said.

A car enthusiast, Larson aids in organizing car shows in Hastings and each year looks forward to the popular "Back to the 50s" June car show at the state fairgrounds. Three years ago, he showcased his sweet ride in the Rosemount Leprechaun Days parade.

Fellow car show friends and collectors agree his car story is worthy of repeating since he literally saved his beloved car from becoming scrap metal. Larson invested years of sweat equity into designing his new, old car and restoring it's interior. He did the mechanical work on all the engine parts under the hood. He hired a shop in Lakeville to do the custom paint job. But all the work has been a labor of love.

"I put in about five years of putzing around with it," he said.

This car caught his eye because his parents owned a powder blue 1968 Olds Holiday car and he was always quite fond of that car.

"That is probably where this came from because a lot of times with us older guys, it was the first car you had in school or the car your parents owned," he said.

Larson, 66, semi-retired from the real estate industry, where today he works alongside his wife, loves being a full-time car enthusiast. The father of two sons and a daughter, Larson said his car comfortably seats six. This car has been a part of his children's lives. When asked if this collectible will be given to his children in years to come as part of the family legacy, he said, "I am sure my daughter will end up with it because she remembers it since she was three years old and on my arm at car shows."

His daughter, Rebecca, likes to attend the popular Back to the 50s car show, even dressing the part with proper mid-century clothing.

"She likes to dress up in the 1950s outfits and has her picture taken with other cars and car owners, and she likes to wear poodle skirts and cashmere sweaters with those scarves," Larson said.

Some years Rebecca has dressed as a gas station attendant or Rosie the Riveter, the cultural icon of World War II who represented women who worked in factories and shipyards. Giving a tour of his beloved car, it is easy to see how Larson loves to show off his love on wheels.

The 1954 Olds Holiday two-door collector shimmers with its custom, diamond pearl paint in the front and pairs well with its deep garnet red paint job in the rear. Cool, shiny chrome bars cover the car's interior ceiling and the white leather and burgundy interior.

"The interior is white leather and it takes five cows to make that amount of leather. And everything gets redone in a custom way because they do not make any of it anymore," Larson said.

One special custom touch is the way he designed the back of his car. This is unique only to this car. It is a custom rear chrome detailing with the words "Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight" in chrome next to the iconic North and South America globe emblem that came standard on all Oldsmobile cars back then. Larson is especially proud of the art deco look that is revealed on the chosen chrome airplane hood ornament, shiny bumper and classic silver, circular glove car emblem on the front of the car. The Holiday model car is not reserved for holidays, vacations or cars shows. He admits to driving it everywhere.

"My car is not a trailer queen that is only put back in a trailer after car shows," Larson said, smiling.

"98 is the model of it, and basically it is the top of the line for that era, and the trunk is so large that you can build a house in the trunk," he said laughing.