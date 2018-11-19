"Today is one of the days this year that we stop and celebrate kind of the beginning and

an end, and it is kind of a culmination of years and years for these student-athletes participating in youth level high school clubs and tournaments on weekends and hotel stays, and all those parts of chasing them around and putting in the time and the blood and sweat and comes to this moment," he said.

All the student-athletes and coaches received loud applause from the crowd of families

and friends present to commemorate this milestone of signing up to play their favorite sport for a chosen college or university.

"This is the closure of their high school career and the new beginning of the next phase where there will be all kinds of new memories and experiences to be had for the student-athletes and parents," Tschida said.

Families took time to capture the moments with photos and videos of their sons and daughters posing with fellow teammates and coaches. Each student-athlete signed before celebrating with cake and refreshments.

"Just remember this — college is hard and you have got to be ready to take that next step and you have got to be prepared," Tschida said. "We are here to celebrate each and every one of these kids and all the coaches, grandparents, moms and dads and friends who have all played a part to get everybody to this point, and this is a time to reflect on that and I just want to take the time to congratulate everyone."