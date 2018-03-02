Deadline nears to remove fish houses

Removal dates are determined by an east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

The removal deadline south of that line is the end of the day Monday, March 5. The deadline north of that line is the end of the day Monday, March 19.

“With the recent snow and a forecast that calls for warmer weather, travel conditions on lakes may be difficult,” DNR conservation officer Brent Grewe, who patrols the Minnetonka area, said in a release. “But anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline, so they should plan ahead and make sure they’re able to do so.”

Fish house owners also should be cognizant of taking trash off the lake, whether it’s theirs or was left by someone else.

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will be prosecuted, and structures may be confiscated and removed or destroyed by a conservation officer. After the deadline, shelters may be on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied. They may not be left or stored at public accesses. As they venture out, anglers always should keep in mind that ice conditions may vary widely and that ice is never 100 percent safe, the release said.

Exceptions to the removal deadlines are Minnesota-Canada border waters (March 31), Minnesota-South Dakota and North Dakota border waters (March 5), Minnesota-Wisconsin border waters (March 1) and Minnesota-Iowa border waters (Feb. 20).