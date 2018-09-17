Cannon Falls artist wins waterfowl stamp contest

Caturia's painting of a gadwall was selected among 19 entries. It was Cautria's first time winning the contest.

In a phone interview with the Republican Eagle, Caturia said he's been doing competition's like this since he was in high school.

Caturia usually enters the federal duck stamp contest, the Minnesota turkey stamp contest and walleye stamp contest every year. This was the third time he's ever done the state duck stamp contest.

With a pair of kids at home and a job, Caturia said, "I try to do as much as I can, when I can."

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp.

The stamp is also sold as a collectible.

Stamp sales generate around $700,000 per year for waterfowl habitat enhancement projects on state wildlife management areas and shallow lakes.

For more information about stamp contests, visit the Minnesota DNR website. The duck stamp contest began in 1977.