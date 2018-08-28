Farmington

The Tiger boys started their season off with a 1-1 tie at home against Owatonna on August 23. Owatonna led 1-0 until Farmington tied the game on a goal by junior Johnny Gideon at the start of the second half. They then hosted Rochester Century on Saturday and won 2-1. Scoring for Farmington were junior Coltin Mak and senior Jonas Mellang. The Tigers host Wayzata on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Farmington girls played three home matches against non-conference opponents. They beat Owatonna 1-0 on Thursday, Aug. 23, then fell 1-0 to Minnetonka on Saturday. The Tigers then started off the week with a big 5-0 win over Rochester Mayo on Monday. They also host Wayzata on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Rosemount

The Irish boys start the season 1-0 after beating Rochester Century 1-0 on the road on Thursday, Aug. 23. They next host Stillwater on Friday, Aug. 31.

The Rosemount girls were 2-0 with identical 3-0 victories over Northfield and Duluth East last weekend before falling to Andover 6-0 on Saturday.

They played host to East Ridge on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and then travel to Stillwater on August 30.