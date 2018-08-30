"This year we have a good mix of seniors, but we also have three ninth-graders and three 10th-graders," he said. "I think we're young, but they're girls who have played a lot of soccer. So in terms of grade-wise they're young, but in terms of soccer experience they are right up there with everybody else."

Those new players are freshmen Kennedy Alves, Hannah Hagman and Maddi Springer, along with sophomores Bailey McCuddin, Anastasia Hemann and Julia Paduano. They were thrown in the fire right away in Farmington's loss to Minnetonka on Saturday as a few girls were not available..

"It was kind of baptism by fire, but they were really impressive and did more than hold their own ground," Johnson said. "Everybody has the same expectations and I think they are really pushing the upperclassmen right now, which is good, the upperclassmen know the younger girls are capable of playing."

Johnson attributed their progress at the end of last season to improvement defensively, stating that giving up goals was their biggest problem last year until they turned a corner.

"We got into sections and defensively we were a lot tougher, and obviously we gave up five goals in the section finals, but the last couple weeks of the season I thought defensively we were starting to come together a little bit and that's carried over to this year so far," Johnson said. "That's been a big emphasis and the strength of our team is our defense."

Two key members of that defense who Johnson praised for their play so far this season are senior captain Emma Johnson and junior Mallory Johnson.

"She's (Emma Johnson) been really good, she's been very consistent all summer, hasn't missed any summer workouts or classes, she's just been a good leader," he said. "Right next to her is Mallory Johnson, another center-defender who's a junior who played a little bit on varsity last year but not a ton, both of them have been fantastic the first couple games."

Johnson also took the time to single out Hagman after her first few varsity matches.

"She's a ninth-grader, she started against Minnetonka and looked like a senior out there," he said. "She was very calm and composed, I know she's a good player but to see her doing it at the varsity level as a ninth-grader has really impressed me."

As the season progresses, Johnson said that he will continue to emphasize one point: team possession.

"One big thing with me is team possession, we don't want to give up goals and one of the best ways to do that is to keep possession," he said. "That's what we emphasize every day at practice. I don't think we're going to be a team that's gonna score a lot of goals, but we want to be a team that keeps the ball a lot, keep it away from the other team, if they can't have the ball it's difficult for them to score."

The Tigers have started the season 2-1 and like Johnson said, the defense has carried over to this season. They have given up just one goal in those three matches, a 1-0 loss to Minnetonka. They have beat Owatonna 1-0 and Rochester Mayo 5-0.

This year's seniors are Kenzie Oehlerking, Emily Schaffer, Allison Voegel, Sarah Hannon, Maragaret Newcomb, Tessa Ericksen, Morgan Weberg, Emma johnson and Paulina Montbriand.

Farmington hosts Wayzata on Thursday, Aug. 30; welcome Lakeville North on Thursday, Sept. 6, and go to Rochester John Marshall on Sept. 8.