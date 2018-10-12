Scoring for the Tiger boys' in their win over Rochester John Marshall were juniors Ben Lessert (two goals) and Gavin Watkinson, all coming in the first half. Fellow junior Callie Beck scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the girls in their win over Rochester Century.

The boys finish their season with an overall record of 12-3-3 and the girls 6-10-2. Check back for season wrap-ups with head coaches Mike Wagner and Aaron Johnson.