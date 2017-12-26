Farmington softball honored at Minnesota Sports Awards

Even more well deserved was now-graduated Maddie Muelken receiving the Courage Award. The Courage Award is given to "an athlete or other sports figure who overcame significant challenges on or off the playing field, inspiring others with their courage, perseverance and determination."

Muelken was diagnosed with stage 2-Hodgkin's lymphoma last spring, right before the start of the season, but continued to play through her treatment — sometimes pitching the same day as receiving chemotherapy— and helped lead her team to the state title. Muelken pitched 10 shutout innings in the state championship game and this past August received the wonderful news that she was cancer free.

Muelken and fellow captains from last year's team Emily Berdan and Caitie Dully accepted the Sports Moment of the Year award on behalf of their teammates. When Muelken received the Courage Award, she received a standing ovation from the hundreds of attendees.

The event was held on the floor of the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. It was put on by Sports Minneapolis and emceed by play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Wild and host of Twins Live, Anthony LaPanta, and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ahmad Rashad.