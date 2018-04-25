Farmington softball explodes for 14 runs against Northfield

The Tigers scored three in the first inning on three hits. Junior Olivia Hazelbaker led off with a single and sophomore Katelyn Mohr followed up with a double. Two fielder's choice hits by senior Emma Frost and junior Abby Clayton scored Hazelbaker and Mohr. Junior Elly Rust topped off the inning with a solo home run.

Northfield scored two runs in the bottom of the third to cut Farmington's lead to one. However, the Tigers then blew the game open with a five-run fourth. Senior Tarah DeCroock singled, junior Taylor Jasper walked and fellow junior Kaitlyn Abraham reached on an error. Up came Silber who delivered with a two-RBI double that scored DeCroock and Jasper, then Hazelbaker cleared the bases with a three-run home run.

Leading 8-2, Farmington sealed the win with six runs in the top of the sixth. Abraham, Silber, Hazelbaker, Frost, senior Korin Hall, Rust and Jasper all reached base. Mohr had a three-run home run, DeCroock a sacrifice fly and Jasper a two-RBI single.

"This was a solid team effort," head coach Paul Harrington said. "All nine of our starters scored at least one run and eight of our nine starters had at least one RBI. Our defense did not commit an error and our battery combination of Becca Silber and Katelyn Mohr were on the same page and only yielded four hits."

Harrington also applauded his team for responding after the Raiders scored their two runs to cut into Farmington's lead.

"The three home runs were difference makers as they accounted for seven runs," he said. "Northfield scored a couple in the bottom of the third to cut our lead to a one run deficit, but we responded with five runs in our next at bat and took the momentum back. The kids played with a lot of confidence and came out strong. It is always nice to win the opener."

Farmington next hosts Apple Valley on Thursday, April 26. Next week, the Tigers play four games in five days. They are at home on Monday and Tuesday against Lakeville South and Burnsville, then are on the road at Prior Lake on Wednesday and Lakeville South on Friday.