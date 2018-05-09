The Tigers routed Lakeville South at Farmington on April 30. A 10-run bottom of the second helped catapult Farmington to a 16-1 win in four innings thanks to the 15-run rule. Becca Silber earned her third-straight win, allowing just one run on four hits.

""The wind was blowing out and the kids came out swinging the bats,: head coach Paul Harrington said. "It was a great offensive show for as a lot of different hitters contributed to the run production. We sent 14 hitters to the plate in the second inning and ended up scoring 10 runs. After that, Becca on the mound and Katelyn Mohr behind the plate took care of business".

Silber helped herself with two hits, including a home run which ended the game and two RBIs. Olivia Hazelbaker had four RBIs on three hits.

They followed up that blowout win with a close one over Burnsville the next day. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the first inning courtesy of an RBI double by Katelyn Mohr and a two-RBI single by Tarah DeCroock. Silber once again was on the mound for Farmington and limited the Blaze to just two runs on six hits and received some timely help from her defense to close out the game.

""The Blaze had the go-ahead runs on second and third in the top of the seventh," Harrington said. "Their pitcher hit a blast to right field, but Taylor (Jasper) came up huge with a game saving catch to end the game. Sprinting away from home plate and reaching up with a back-hand catch and Taylor saved the game for us."

Farmington suffered its first loss of the season last Wednesday, May 2, against SSC-leading and top-ranked Prior Lake. They were shutout 4-0 and managed just three hits, two of which came from Jasper, while Silber garnered her first loss of the season.

"Their pitcher is very good and we knew it going into the game," Harrington said. "We had a few chances, but every time we got something going, she stepped it up and shut us down. Becca threw a good game for us, unfortunately we couldn't get her any runs."

Last Friday featured a rematch with Lakeville South, this time in Lakeville. However, the result was not far off from the first time the two teams met. Farmington shutout the Cougars 8-0 and scored in four straight innings, helped along by six Lakeville South errors. The Tigers were led by Elly Rust, who hit two home runs and had three RBIs, while Hazelbaker added a home run of her own with two RBIs and two runs scored. Silber picked up her fifth win of the season while allowing just five hits.

So far this week, Farmington split a doubleheader with Shakopee, winning 2-1 and losing 10-4 on Monday. They then went to Eagan on Tuesday and won 8-6. No statistics are yet available for this week's games. The Tigers travel to Lakeville North today (Wednesday) and then host the Panthers tomorrow (Thursday). They wrap up the week's action on Friday by hosting Owatonna.