Mayo

The Tigers opened sections with a solid 10-6 win over Rochester Mayo. The Tigers tallied 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks against Mayo as they cruised to a win in the opening round of the double elimination playoffs.

Kaitlyn Abraham and Elly Rust led the team with two hits each, Rust and Katelyn Mohr both had home runs and Rust and Tarah DeCroock each had three RBI. Becca Silber threw the first 4 ⅓ innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits before being relieved by Oliva Hazelbaker, who pitched 2 ⅔ innings and also allowed three runs.

Head coach Paul Harrington said that the home runs by Rust and Mohr were critical.

"The long ball saved us today," he said. "The solo shot by Katelyn Mohr gave us some life and the three-run home run the next inning by Rust gave us the lead for good. Katelyn also hit one to the fence in the sixth which was misplayed that gave us a little breathing room."

He also said that they have a long road ahead of them.

"It was a tough opening round game and things won't get any easier," Harrington said. "The kids are playing with a lot of confidence and determined to defend our section championship."