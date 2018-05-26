Softball: Tigers advance to section semifinals with walk-off win
The Farmington softball team continues its quest to repeat as class 4A state champions as they advance to the section 1AAAA semifinals. The Tigers (the No. 2 seed) walked-off against No. 3 Rochester John Marshall Thursday evening to win 1-0 after they routed Rochester Mayo 10-6 on Tuesday. Farmington will face No. 4 Lakeville North on Tuesday, May 29, in Austin. Should they win that game, they would then face whoever comes out of the consolation bracket on Thursday, May 31.
Mayo
The Tigers opened sections with a solid 10-6 win over Rochester Mayo. The Tigers tallied 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks against Mayo as they cruised to a win in the opening round of the double elimination playoffs.
Kaitlyn Abraham and Elly Rust led the team with two hits each, Rust and Katelyn Mohr both had home runs and Rust and Tarah DeCroock each had three RBI. Becca Silber threw the first 4 ⅓ innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits before being relieved by Oliva Hazelbaker, who pitched 2 ⅔ innings and also allowed three runs.
Head coach Paul Harrington said that the home runs by Rust and Mohr were critical.
"The long ball saved us today," he said. "The solo shot by Katelyn Mohr gave us some life and the three-run home run the next inning by Rust gave us the lead for good. Katelyn also hit one to the fence in the sixth which was misplayed that gave us a little breathing room."
He also said that they have a long road ahead of them.
"It was a tough opening round game and things won't get any easier," Harrington said. "The kids are playing with a lot of confidence and determined to defend our section championship."