Softball: Tigers beat Rochester Mayo 10-6 to open playoffs

The No. 2-seeded Farmington Tigers opened the section 1AAAA playoffs with a solid 10-6 win over Rochester Mayo. The Tigers tallied 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks against Mayo as they cruised to a win in the opening round of the double elimination playoffs. With the win, Farmington plays No. 3 seed Rochester John Marshall in Austin on Thursday. Should they beat John Marshall, the Tigers would play the winner of No. 1 seed New Prague and No. 4 Lakeville North on Tuesday, May 29. If they lose, they would drop to the consolation bracket and play another game Thursday against the winner of Owatonna and Lakeville South.