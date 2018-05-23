Softball: Tigers beat Rochester Mayo 10-6 to open playoffs
The No. 2-seeded Farmington Tigers opened the section 1AAAA playoffs with a solid 10-6 win over Rochester Mayo. The Tigers tallied 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks against Mayo as they cruised to a win in the opening round of the double elimination playoffs. With the win, Farmington plays No. 3 seed Rochester John Marshall in Austin on Thursday. Should they beat John Marshall, the Tigers would play the winner of No. 1 seed New Prague and No. 4 Lakeville North on Tuesday, May 29. If they lose, they would drop to the consolation bracket and play another game Thursday against the winner of Owatonna and Lakeville South.
Kaitlyn Abraham and Elly Rust led the team with two hits each, Rust and Katelyn Mohr both had home runs and Rust and Tarah DeCroock each had three RBI. Becca Silber threw the first 4 ⅓ innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits before being relieved by Oliva Hazelbaker, who pitched 2 ⅔ innings and also allowed three runs.