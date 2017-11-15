Tiger girls' swimming and diving sends swimmers to state

Lentsch finished fourth in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 11.30 seconds. She then improved on that time and took second overall between the A and B finals with a time of 1:09.77.

The 200 medley relay team took fifth in the preliminaries with a time of 1:56.26, but then really dropped their time and won the event with a time of 1:50.36.

The 200 freestyle relay team placed third in the preliminaries with a time of 1:44.18, almost three seconds behind a team from Rochester Mayo. They then cut significant time off in the finals to swim a 1:39.91 and take third again, this time beyond teams from Lakeville South and Lakeville North.

The class AA state meet will take place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Diving preliminaries are Thursday evening, swimming preliminaries are Friday and finals for both are Saturday evening.