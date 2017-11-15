Tiger girls' swimming and diving sends swimmers to state
The Farmington Tigers girls' swimming and diving team is sending multiple swimmers to the class AA state tournament to finish the year. Freshman Rachel Lentsch qualified in the 100 breaststroke, the 200 medley relay team of senior Lexie Bray, sophomore Rory Kent, freshman Chloe Gehrke and freshman Anna Urbach, and the 200 freestyle relay team of junior Mari Dougherty, Chloe Gehrke, Anna Urbach and sophomore Anna Singewald.
Lentsch finished fourth in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 11.30 seconds. She then improved on that time and took second overall between the A and B finals with a time of 1:09.77.
The 200 medley relay team took fifth in the preliminaries with a time of 1:56.26, but then really dropped their time and won the event with a time of 1:50.36.
The 200 freestyle relay team placed third in the preliminaries with a time of 1:44.18, almost three seconds behind a team from Rochester Mayo. They then cut significant time off in the finals to swim a 1:39.91 and take third again, this time beyond teams from Lakeville South and Lakeville North.
The class AA state meet will take place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Diving preliminaries are Thursday evening, swimming preliminaries are Friday and finals for both are Saturday evening.