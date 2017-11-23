Search
    Farmington girls' swimmers compete at state meet

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 8:45 a.m.
    Farmington's Rachel Lentsch qualified for the state swim meet as a freshman, the Tigers' lone individual representative. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    The Tigers' 200 freestyle relay team finished 12th in the finals Saturday, Nov. 18. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    The Farmington Tigers girls' swimming and diving team sent two relay teams and freshman Rachel Lentsch to the Minnesota State High School League girls' swimming and diving state meet held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18. Lentsch qualified in the 100 breaststroke while the Tigers also sent their 200 medley and freestyle relay teams.

    The 200 medley relay team, consisting of senior Lexie Bray, sophomore Rory Kent, and freshmen Chloe Gehrke and Anna Urbach, took 20th in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 50.34 (1:50.34) seconds.

    The 200 freestyle relay team of Bray, Urbach, junior Mari Dougherty and sophomore Anna Singewald, placed 13th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:39.03 to advance to the finals Saturday. They then took 12th in the finals in 1:39.00.

    Lentsch placed 27th in preliminaries with a time of 1:11.09, less than two seconds off of her qualifying time.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
