Farmington girls' swimmers compete at state meet
The Farmington Tigers girls' swimming and diving team sent two relay teams and freshman Rachel Lentsch to the Minnesota State High School League girls' swimming and diving state meet held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18. Lentsch qualified in the 100 breaststroke while the Tigers also sent their 200 medley and freestyle relay teams.
The 200 medley relay team, consisting of senior Lexie Bray, sophomore Rory Kent, and freshmen Chloe Gehrke and Anna Urbach, took 20th in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 50.34 (1:50.34) seconds.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bray, Urbach, junior Mari Dougherty and sophomore Anna Singewald, placed 13th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:39.03 to advance to the finals Saturday. They then took 12th in the finals in 1:39.00.
Lentsch placed 27th in preliminaries with a time of 1:11.09, less than two seconds off of her qualifying time.