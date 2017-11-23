Farmington girls' swimmers compete at state meet

The 200 medley relay team, consisting of senior Lexie Bray, sophomore Rory Kent, and freshmen Chloe Gehrke and Anna Urbach, took 20th in the preliminaries with a time of one minute and 50.34 (1:50.34) seconds.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Bray, Urbach, junior Mari Dougherty and sophomore Anna Singewald, placed 13th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:39.03 to advance to the finals Saturday. They then took 12th in the finals in 1:39.00.

Lentsch placed 27th in preliminaries with a time of 1:11.09, less than two seconds off of her qualifying time.