Farmington boys' swimming edges out Rosemount 97-88

Results

Both teams split the amount of events won fairly equally, with Farmington winning seven to Rosemount's five. Below are the top-three finishers in each event:

200 medley relay: Farmington (Krause, Moorlach, Heddinger and Walz) placed first in one minute and 44.6 seconds, Rosemount (Toenges, O'Donnel, Anderson and Wise) placed second in 1:47.53, and Farmington (Gunderson, Kennedy, Miller and Hubbard) placed third in 1:51.11.

200 freestyle: Cody Spaeth of Rosemount (first) in 1:55.06, Keegan Henning of Rosemount (second) in 1:57.94, and Evan Thorn of Farmington (third) in 1:59.28.

200 IM: Ben Moorlach of Farmington (first) in 2:08.92; Tanner Hubbard of Farmington (second) in 2:12.19, and Brogan O'Donnel of Rosemount (third) in 2:13.41.

50 freestyle: Eric Heddinger of Farmington (first) in 23.43, Seth Krause of Farmington (second) in 23.46, and Ben Walz of Farmington (third) in 24.43.

One-meter dive: Krause of Farmington (first) with 199.30 points, Brady Carrigan of Rosemount (second) with 151.35 points, and Benjamin Jacobson of Farmington (third) with 128.40 points.

100 butterfly: Devin Anderson of Rosemount (first) in 57.22, Jonny Wise of Rosemount (second) in 1:00.33, and Thorn of Farmington (third) in 1:00.60.

100 freestyle: Toenges of Rosemount (first) in 51.11, Gunderson of Farmington (second) in 53.21, and Walz of Farmington (third) in 53.30.

500 freestyle: Henning of Rosemount (first) in 5:07.63, Spaeth of Rosemount (second) in 5:19.52, Evan Kindseth of Rosemount (third) in 5:28.34.

200 freestyle relay: Farmington (Gunderson, Miller, Haugen and Hanes) placed first in 1:38.62, Rosemount (Popa, Forgey, Anderson and Henning) placed second in 1:38.65, and Rosemount (Kotsmith, Urkiel, Ockwig and Spaeth) placed third in 1:41.49.

100 backstroke: Toenges of Rosemount (first) in 56.48, Heddinger of Farmington (second) in 56.74, and Owen Benson of Rosemount (third) in 1:02.64.

100 breaststroke: Moorlach of Farmington (first) in 1:05.64, O'Donnel of Rosemount (second) in 1:07.29, and Brandon Wilcek of Farmington (third) in 1:09.00.

400 freestyle relay: Farmington (Heddinger, Walz, Krause and Moorlach) placed first in 3:26.42, Rosemount (Wise, Spaeth, Henning and Toenges) placed second in 3:32.14, and Farmington (Thorn, Hubbard, Hanes and Bellefeuille) placed third in 3:36.87.

Thoughts

While it is still very early in the season, both coaches had plenty to take from the meet.

"We're getting there," Rosemount head coach Jake Kemna said. "We're just a young team, we're deep and we have a lot of young guys. Last week against Apple Valley we were up and down, here and there, so we've been working on our consistency. Today, we saw a lot of things start to click but we're not there yet. We have a process going now, the guys have an idea, we raced really well and our times were great. We came out of the gate a little sluggish but we finished strong."

Heading into the holiday break, Kemna said that his team will continue to work on "race strategy and race consistency" in order to swim their best each time out and make it a habit.

Meanwhile, Farmington head coach Ryan Hamen said that several of his swimmers and teams stood out.

"Our 400 freestyle relay, we had three guys who went 51 (seconds)," he said. "We went one-two-three in the 50 freestyle, I didn't necessarily expect that, and the 200 medley relay went very well."

Rosemount hosted Eagan on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and then travels to Edina on Friday, Dec. 22. Farmington was at Eastview on Dec. 19, and then does not swim again until they host Northfield on Dec. 28.