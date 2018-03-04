Farmington diver Seth Krause heads to state

This is Krause's third year at the state tournament. He took 20th in diving last year as a freshman and finished 31st as an eighth-grader. Head coach Ryan Hamen said that the past two years Krause has continued to advance, from not making the the first cut two years ago to making the first cut but not making the finals last season.

"We're hoping to keep climbing the ladder every year so hopefully we'll come back on Saturday for the final around," he said.

Farmington had a total of nine individuals and relays make the A finals with a chance to make it to state.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Krause, Ben Moorlach, Ben Walz and Eric Heddinger finished fifth with a time of 1 minute, 41.01 seconds. Heddinger took fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.73. Krause finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.57) and Moorlach placed sixth in the 100 freestyle with a 49.92.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Brett Haugen, Seth Miller, Ethan Hanes and Walz took sixth with a time of 1:34.17. Heddinger finished eighth in the 100 backstroke with a 57.75, Moorlach finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.99 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Hanes, Heddinger, Krause and Moorlach was sixth (3:20.68).

"It's a very, very strong section this year," Hamen said. "When you have that kind of strength, it only builds these guys to want to get better next year."

"We have very few seniors, so we're optimistic for next year," Hamen added.

Krause will participate in the class AA diving preliminaries on Thursday, March 1, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. The diving finals are Saturday, March 3, at the same time and place.