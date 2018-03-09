Farmington's Krause finishes 12th in state diving

Despite this being his third time qualifying for the state tournament, Krause said it was a bit different this time around.

"I was excited because I made it again," he said. "I wasn't doing too hot at the start of the season and I was just glad about how far I came."

From struggling at the start of the season to making it to state, he said he improved drastically since the beginning of the season.

"I improved quite a bit, I got a lot of my board work down and it just made sense to me more as the season went on," Krause said. "I was just figuring things out."

This year was the first year Krause qualified for finals and hence the first time he made it to the second day of the tournament. He said he peaked here at the end of the season, though he was not as happy with his state scores.

"At the section meet, yes, I felt like I dived my best for an 11-dive meet all season," he said. "But the state meet, I didn't do as good as I did at sections. But that might have just been because the judging was different or something like that."

Looking ahead to the offseason, Krause said he's planning on working on diving more.

"I'm planning on getting on the board a little more during offseason," he said. "I'm going to do a summer program."

Heading into next season, he said he has goals in diving and swimming for next year.

"I was really close this year in the 100 butterfly, I was about a half second off the make time," he said. "And then the relays would be good to, to get up there as well. For diving, I want to make top eight and in swimming I just want to make it to state."

Krause will be a part of a maturing team next season under head coach Ryan Hamen, as this year it was a very young team with just a handful of seniors.