Winning for the Irish were the 200 medley relay team consisting of sophomore Balor O'Donnel, juniors Molly Urkiel and Nicholle Miller and senior Anna Wenman with a time of 1 minute and 55.40 seconds (1:55.40). Wenman also took first in the 200 IM (2:13.38) and the 100 butterfly (58.89). Junior Holly Bernadin won the 1 meter dive with a score of 164.85, nearly 20 points ahead of second place. Fellow junior Grace Urkiel took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:31.14 and junior Molly Urkiel won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.86. The Irish sealed their victory by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.44 with a team of Grace Urkiel, O'Donnel, sophomore Kathleen Bartz and senior Taylor Barabash.

The victors for Farmington were freshman Anna Speratos in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.66, and senior Mari Dougherty in the 50 (25.22) and 100 freestyle (54.84). The Tigers' 200 freestyle relay team of Dougherty, Speratos, junior Anna Singewald and eighth-grader Boitran Nguyen won in 1:42.36. Freshman Sadie Krause took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.19.

Rosemount head coach Jake Kemna said he was happy with how his team swam.

"You know we swam really well," he said. "We're really getting into the heart, the hard days of the season. We're kind of shifting gears, really focus on racing and everything like that. We had our first dry-land practice yesterday, so for being so tired they swam really well. We still have a long ways to go with the little things towards the end of the season. Overall, racing and competing I was very happy."

Kemna also said that the Irish got some big swims across the board, both from returning swimmers and those stepping up to fill holes left by graduation.

Farmington head coach Jen Marshall echoed Kemna's thoughts about the night's performance being a complete team effort.

"I was very pleased, we're swimming very well from top to bottom," she said. "That 200 free (freestyle) relay stood out, not only the A relay but the B relay coming in third as well. And really both 400 free relays, because of how it came down we had to go 1-2 to win and they (the team) wanted to go for it. Otherwise we would have gone 1-3 and the score would have been 94-92. It's a lot closer but it's still the same outcome. I was proud they wanted to go for it and there were some great swims."

Farmington was at Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday, Sept. 8, and then go to Lakeville North on Thursday, Sept. 13. Rosemount travels to Eagan on Thursday.