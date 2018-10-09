Shakopee

The Tigers took down the Shakopee Sabres 94.5-80.5. Winning events for Farmington were the 200 medley relay team of freshmen Anna Speratos and Maddie Grimm, eighth-grader Boitran Nguyen and junior Rory Kent with a time of 2 minutes, 2.32 seconds. Freshman Kendall Krohn won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.01, senior Mari Dougherty finished first in the 200 IM in 2:21.42 and freshman Sadie Krause took first in the 50 freestyle (27.17).

In the one meter dive, eighth-grader Jordyn Schmucker won the event with 173.50 points. Sophomore Rachel Lentsch was first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.08, fellow sophomore Anna Urbach took the 100 freestyle in 58.64 and Krause won her second event in the 500 freestyle (5:49.30). After the 200 freestyle relay, Farmington swam the rest of their races as exhibitions.

Apple Valley

The meet against Apple Valley was much closer with the Tigers prevailing in the end 99-87. Dougherty won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.21 and the 100 freestyle in 54.65. Lentsch won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.88 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Speratos, Dougherty and junior Anna Singewald took first with a time of 3:56.01.

However, it was Farmington's racking up of second and third-place finishes that allowed them to prevail—finishing with seven seconds and nine thirds.

Marcussen in Iowa

Farmington next went on a road trip to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where they competed in the Marcussen Invite against schools from throughout Iowa and the midwest. They took fourth with 236 points, just 41 behind third-place Wahlert Catholic. The winner was Waukesha South/Muk with 490 points.

The top finishers for the Tigers were Dougherty, who was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.35) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (56.48), Krause who was eighth in the 200 IM (2:24.98) and Lentsch who took 10th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.26. Nguyen placed 10th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.64, Speratos took sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:42.08 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Urbach, Speratos and Dougherty finished fourth in 1:45.81. Krause took eighth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.29, Grimm was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.07) and the 400 freestyle relay team (Nguyen, Speratos, Singewald and Dougherty) placed fourth in 3:54.89.

Eagan

The Tigers' lone loss lately came at the hands of the Eagan Wildcats on Oct. 2. The final score was 93-88 as the Wildcats barely edged out Farmington. Dougherty continued her strong swimming by winning the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.18 and the 100 freestyle in 54.79. Grimm won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.61 as Eagan had their swimmers race as exhibitions in the last two events.

Section True Team

The Farmington Tigers ran away with the Section 1AA True Team title on Saturday, beating second-place Lakeville North by almost 100 points. The Tigers finished with with 895 total points and won three events (two by Dougherty).

The Tigers' top finishers were the 200 medley relay team of Krause, Grimm, Lentsch and Singewald who took third with a time of 1:58.99. Right behind them in fourth were Anna Binion, Krohn, Kent and Cielo DeCastro with a time of 2:00.31. Dougherty won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.85 and Speratos took seventh with a time of 2:06.07, Grimm finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:22.05) while Krause was seventh (2:22.96), while Farmington had three swimmers finish in the top-10 of the 50 freestyle—Nguyen in third (26.18), Singewald was sixth (26.46) and Urbach placed seventh (26.59). Schmucker placed seventh in the diving with a score of 242.35.

Dougherty then won the 100 freestyle in 54.99, Kent was fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:42.02 and Speratos took seventh (5:44.35). The 200 freestyle relay team (Nguyen, Speratos, Urbach and Dougherty) won their event with a time of 1:43.53 while the team of DeCastro, Alex Harrison, Lentsch and Kent finished eighth in 1:48.98. Krause took fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.87) and Binion placed ninth (1:10.04). In the 100 breaststroke, Grimm finished second (1:09.95), Lentsch was fourth (1:13.02) and Urbach (1:15.55) and Faith Ring 1:16.37) finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh respectively. Finally, the 400 freestyle relay team of Singewald, Speratos, Urbach and Dougherty took third in 3:52.65 while Nguyen, Harrison, Krohn and Krause were sixth (4:00.40).