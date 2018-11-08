Tigers girls' swimming and diving section preliminaries results
The Farmington Tigers girls' swimming and diving team competed in their Section 1AA preliminary races Wednesday evening at the Rochester Recreation Center. All relays made it to the finals on Friday as well as swimmers in every event. Diving preliminaries take place Thursday evening. The top two swimmers/teams in each event, plus anyone under the qualifying standard time in the events. The top four divers in each section also qualify for the state meet. Below are those swimmers who qualified for the finals by event, the top eight relays and 16 swimmers in each event advanced.
200 medley relay: the team of freshman Sadie Krause, junior Rory Kent, freshman Maddie Grimm and senior Cielo DeCastro took third with a time of 1 minute, 55.89 seconds.
200 freestyle: senior Mari Dougherty took second with a time of 1:56.32 and freshman Anna Speratos finished ninth in 2:00.01.
200 individual medley: Grimm took first with a time of 2:12.87, Kent finished third in 2:14.78, Krause placed seventh (2:17.76) and sophomore Rachel Lentsch was 15th in 2:20.06.
50 freestyle: junior Anna Singewald took fourth with a time of 25.06, eighth-grader Boitran Nguyen finished eighth in 25.33 and sophomore Anna Urbach placed 10th (25.48).
100 butterfly: Urbach took ninth with a time of 1:02.77.
100 freestyle: Dougherty was first with a time of 53.52, Nguyen finished ninth in 55.97 and Singewald placed 11th (56.38).
500 freestyle: Speratos took eighth with a time of 5:21.88, Kent finished 11th in 5:33.91 and sophomore Ava Boyles placed 16th (5:40.87).
200 freestyle relay: the team of DeCastro, Singewald, Urbach and Speratos took second with a time of 1:43.61.
100 backstroke: Krause took sixth with a time of 1:01.70 and seventh-grader Katelyn Radke finished 16th in 1:07.04.
100 breaststroke: Grimm took first with a time of 1:07.39, eighth-grader Faith Ring finished fifth in 1:10.62 and Lentsch placed eighth (1:11.15).
400 freestyle relay: the team of Krause, Lentsch, Dougherty and senior Rachel Christensen were sixth with a time of 3:54.70.