Marshall said after the meet that she knew they would do good things this season, it was just a matter of what.

"We knew we were special this year and just how special kept evolving throughout the season," she said. "We didn't really have a lag in the middle of the season like we usually do, they just kept pushing through. After True Team Sections, that was a really good indicator for us, our depth has carried us all year. We have the girls at the top but then we have our second, third and fourth girls in each event are right there too. In a meet like this that's what makes the difference, getting those kids in the consolation heat and just scoring points."

Marshall also said that this year's senior class really improved their leadership and made what they did possible.

"Their work ethic is up there and they stepped up big time leadership-wise this year, which was was phenomenal, which we needed it," she said. "Had that not happened this season would not have been as special as it is, hands down. They took the reins and they wanted to make some changes, they made positive changes and the girls followed them, so that was huge. They're talented in the water but they're better people and it's been an honor to watch them grow and develop."

On to state

Eighth-grader Jordyn Schmucker took fourth in the one meter dive with 294.60 points to advance. The 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Sadie Krause, junior Rory Kent, freshman Maddie Grimm and sophomore Anna Urbach advanced after taking second with a time of 1 minute, 51.31 seconds. The 200 freestyle relay of senior Mari Dougherty, junior Anna Singewald, freshman Anna Speratos and Urbach finished third but beat the qualifying standard with a time of 1:39.08. Individually, Grimm moved on to state in the 200 individual medley (second with a time of 2:13.80) and 100 breaststroke (winner in 1:06.47), while eighth-grader Faith Ring also advanced in the 100 breaststroke after taking second in 1:09.10.

Marshall said that their goals heading into the state meet are simple.

"Our goals are always to make finals, we'll have to see where the seeds are and see where they line up," she said. "Our highest place in the state meet is 12th, I don't think we'll get that high but top-20 would be awesome."

The state meet is held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Nov. 14-16. Diving preliminaries are Wednesday, swimming preliminaries Thursday and both diving and swimming finals Friday.

Championship finals

Also competing for a chance to go to state in the championship finals, made up of the top eight preliminaries times, were as follows:

Dougherty took fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.95, Kent was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.72 and Krause was not far behind in seventh (2:16.91). In the 50 freestyle, Singewald took seventh with a time of 25.20 and eighth-grader Boitran Nguyen finished eighth in 25.47, while in the one-meter diving junior Paige Gerlach placed 13th with 251.75 points.

Dougherty took third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.46, just missing out on advancing to state in the event, and Speratos finished fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:19.54. Krause took fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.28, sophomore Rachel Lentsch finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.83, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Singewald, Speratos and Dougherty placed fourth (3:39.28) narrowly missing the qualifying standard time.

Consolation finals

The ninth-16th times from the preliminaries competed in the consolation finals, where even though they could not advance to state the swimmers were able to still earn team points. The places referenced are in relation to the championship finals, so first place in the consolation finals is referred to as ninth overall.

Speratos took ninth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.38, Lentsch was 12th in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.15 and Urbach placed 11th in the 50 freestyle (25.37) and 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.52). In the 100 freestyle, Singewald took ninth with a time of 56.00 and Nguyen was a spot behind in 10th in 56.01. The 500 freestyle saw sophomore Ava Boyles take 13th in 5:37.03 and Kent was not far behind in 15th with a time of 5:39.14. Seventh-grader Katelynn Radke finished 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.84.

Other preliminary times

Swimmers who competed in the preliminaries but did not advance to either of the finals were Boyles in the 200 freestyle, taking 18th with a time of 2:06.40 and freshman Kendall Krohn in 20th (2:07.33). Senior Cielo DeCastro took 19th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.28, while in the 100 butterfly Krohn took 19th (1:05.89( and eighth-grader Hannah Ryan finished 22nd in 1:06.73.

DeCastro also took 20th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.36, sophomore Morgan Lego finished 27th in the 500 freestyle in 6:02.31, seventh-grader Sommer Krause placed 25th in the 100 backstroke (1:09.83) and senior Alex Harrison was 24th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.91.