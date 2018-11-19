Farmington, Rosemount swimmers and divers compete at state

Rosemount

Swimming for the Irish were junior Molly Urkiel and senior Anna Wenman in the 200-yard individual medley, Wenman in the 100 butterfly, Molly Urkiel in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Wenman, Molly Urkiel, junior Grace Urkiel and senior Taylor Barabash.

Molly Urkiel qualified for the championship finals in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.31 seconds and, in the finals, took eighth in 2:08.85. In the 100 breaststroke, she swam a preliminary time of 1:06.12 to qualify for the consolation finals where she took 12th overall with a time of 1:06.65.

Wenman qualified for the consolation finals in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:08.17 and then took 14th in 2:09.05. For the 100 butterfly she swam a 56.94 preliminary time and took 11th in the consolation finals in 57.95.

The 400 freestyle relay team qualified for the championship finals with a time of 3:35.01 and then took eighth with a time of 3:36.47.

Farmington

Eighth-grade diver Jordyn Schmucker got the state tournament started for the Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 14, with the one-meter dive. She took 31st in the preliminaries with a score of 126.75, but did not advance.

Swimming for Farmington were the 200 medley relay team of senior Mari Dougherty, junior Rory Kent, sophomore Anna Urbach and freshman Maddie Grimm; the 200 freestyle relay team of Dougherty, Urbach, junior Anna Singewald and freshman Anna Speratos; Grimm in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and eighth-grader Faith Ring in the 100 breaststroke.

The 200 medley relay team swam a 1:52.17 in the preliminaries and took 20th but did not advance. The 200 freestyle relay team swam a preliminaries time of 1:39.04 and qualified for the consolation finals where they took 14th in 1:39.73.

Grimm was 35th in the preliminaries of the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.21 but did not advance. In the 100 breaststroke, she made the consolation finals with a time of 1:06.21 and then finished 11th in 1:06.40. Ring was 22nd in the preliminaries with a time of 1:10.57 but did not advance.