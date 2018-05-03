Rosemount tennis sweeps Farmington 7-0

Seventh-grader Tygen Goldammer beat junior Tyler Samion 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Freshman Austin Johnson took No. 2 singles against freshman Jack Geiselhart 6-0, 6-0 and junior Unnath Salagram prevailed in No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-2 over sophomore Daniel Nelson. Farmington forfeited No. 4 singles.

In doubles, eighth-grader Caden Goldammer and senior Jake Green won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1 over seniors Corbin Goodreau and Michael Vierling. Seniors Collin Larson and Eric Otness beat juniors Spencer Mayleben and Grant Gruver 6-0, 6-4 in No. 2 doubles and in No. 3 doubles, seniors Kelson Fox and Aidan Buesing won against junior Samuel Olivares Pericacho and Wesley Speakman 6-0, 6-0.

This week, Farmington has five straight days of matches, with scores not yet available. They went to Woodbury on Monday, hosted Apple Valley on Tuesday, traveled to Faribault on Wednesday and Burnsville Thursday before facing Lakeville North at home on Friday.

Burnsville

The Irish took care of business over the Blaze 5-2 on April 26. Sophomore Aashish Bharath won No. 1 singles 6-4, 7-6 and Tygen Goldammer took No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0. Johnson fell in No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Caden Goldammer won No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.

Rosemount then took two-out-of-three doubles matches, with Salagram and Green winning 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles and Larson and Otness taking No. 3 doubles 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. Junior Tyler Frey and Fox lost in No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2.

Like Farmington, Rosemount has a busy week with four matches in five days. They went to Lakeville South on Tuesday and St. Thomas Academy on Wednesday, then host Lakeville North on Thursday before going to Hastings on Friday.