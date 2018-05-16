Search
    Boys' Tennis: Tigers fall to Owatonna 7-0 in first round of sections

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 9:37 p.m.
    The Farmington boys' tennis team lost to Owatonna in the first round of team sections. They will compete next week as they host individual sections. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Farmington Tigers boys' tennis team played in the opening round of section 1AA team playoffs Tuesday night. The Tigers were the No. 12 seed and took on No.5-seeded Owatonna at Owatonna, where they lost 7-0. Owatonna moves on to play the No. 4 seed, Lakeville North.

    Farmington is next in action on Thursday, May 24, when the host individual subsection B individuals and doubles. The finals for singles and doubles will be held at Farmington on Tuesday, May 29.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
