Boys' Tennis: Tigers fall to Owatonna 7-0 in first round of sections
The Farmington Tigers boys' tennis team played in the opening round of section 1AA team playoffs Tuesday night. The Tigers were the No. 12 seed and took on No.5-seeded Owatonna at Owatonna, where they lost 7-0. Owatonna moves on to play the No. 4 seed, Lakeville North.
Farmington is next in action on Thursday, May 24, when the host individual subsection B individuals and doubles. The finals for singles and doubles will be held at Farmington on Tuesday, May 29.