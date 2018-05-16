The Farmington boys' tennis team lost to Owatonna in the first round of team sections. They will compete next week as they host individual sections. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia

The Farmington Tigers boys' tennis team played in the opening round of section 1AA team playoffs Tuesday night. The Tigers were the No. 12 seed and took on No.5-seeded Owatonna at Owatonna, where they lost 7-0. Owatonna moves on to play the No. 4 seed, Lakeville North.