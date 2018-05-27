Playing singles for Farmington were junior Tyler Samion, who received the No. 8 seed, and No. 11, freshman Jack Geiselhart. Samion fell to Alex Chou of Faribault (the No. 9 seed) 6-1, 6-2. Meanwhile, Geiselhart faced No. 6 J. T. Krenzel of Northfield and lost 6-0, 6-1.

The Tigers' doubles teams were juniors Spencer Mayleben and Grant Gruver (the No. 12 seed), along with seniors Corbin Goodreau and Michael Vierling, the No. 10 seed. Mayleben and Gruver lost to Roback and Nelson of Northfield 6-2, 6-0, while Goodreau and Vierling fell to Rod and Will of Northfield 6-0, 6-2.

Farmington will continue to host the singles and doubles finals on Tuesday, May 29.