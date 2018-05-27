Boys' Tennis: Farmington hosts and competes in individual sections
The Farmington boys' tennis team had its season end this past week when they hosted part of the individual section 1AA tournament. The Tigers hosted sub-section B for singles and doubles last Thursday, May 24, but did not have any of their singles or doubles players advance to the finals.
Playing singles for Farmington were junior Tyler Samion, who received the No. 8 seed, and No. 11, freshman Jack Geiselhart. Samion fell to Alex Chou of Faribault (the No. 9 seed) 6-1, 6-2. Meanwhile, Geiselhart faced No. 6 J. T. Krenzel of Northfield and lost 6-0, 6-1.
The Tigers' doubles teams were juniors Spencer Mayleben and Grant Gruver (the No. 12 seed), along with seniors Corbin Goodreau and Michael Vierling, the No. 10 seed. Mayleben and Gruver lost to Roback and Nelson of Northfield 6-2, 6-0, while Goodreau and Vierling fell to Rod and Will of Northfield 6-0, 6-2.
Farmington will continue to host the singles and doubles finals on Tuesday, May 29.