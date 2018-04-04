Farmington track and field starts season at All-America Invite

The boys' 4x800-meter relay team of junior Regan Sevenich, junior Trevor LaVigne, freshman Robert Spain and sophomore Caden Speikers took fourth with a time of 9 minutes, 0.68 seconds. In the girls' 1,600 sprint relay, sophomore Nyeaa Robins, freshman Sophie Hart, sophomore Rachel Kammueller and sophomore Kailey Felch finished ninth in 5:00.02. The boys' 1,600 sprint medley team of Sevenich, junior Alijah Moe, junior Justin Gutsalyuk and sophomore Makaia Childress won the event in 3:54.11.

Senior Cole Stansbury took 14th in the 1,600 meter run (5:19.58) and freshman Atticus Jacobson-Schulte finished 22nd in 5:52.40. Gutsalyuk placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.49, while in the same event Scott finished second in 8.99 seconds.

The girls' 4x200 relay team of sophomore Callie Schwartz, freshman Julia Paduano, sophomore Lauren Lee and senior Abby Schwartz took sixth with a time of 1:59.34. The boys' 4x200 team (consisting of sophomore Jake Smithson, junior Jared Lee, sophomore Connor Soppeland, freshman Erick Moreno and sophomore Erick Pomrenke) finished 11th in 1:42.64.

Childress and freshman Elijah Green finished back-to-back in the 400, Childress taking fourth (55.56) and Green fifth (55.95). Junior Lauren Peterson won the 800 with a time of 2:20.88, while Speikers was ninth in the boys 800 in 2:15.06. In the girls 200, Kammueller took ninth (29.00) and Callie Schwartz was 19th (30.23). For the boys 200, Moreno finished 13th in 25.44 and Pomrenke was 22nd in 26.68. Freshman Brennen Peterson was the runner-up in the boys 3,200 with a time of 10:27.76.

The boys 4x400 relay team of Gutsalyuk, Smithson, Green, Spain, Speikers and Sevenich took 10th with a time of 3:54.86. Junior CeCe Ewuakye took 17th in the girls' shot put with a throw of 26 feet, 9.5 inches. For the boys, sophomore Caden Vowels threw 36-6.50 for 15th place and senior Danny Hernandez took 17th (36-1).

Hart took eighth in the triple jump with a jump of 31-3.5. Junior Braedon Kelly jumped 35-11.75 for 16th place while junior Zeb Zimmer was 21st (33-10). In the long jump, Lee took 10th with a jump of 13-08 and Kammueller was not far behind in 15th (13-2.25). For the boys, Smithson jumped 18-11.25, which was good for fifth. Hart and sophomore Taylor Trochill finished back-to-back in the high jump, with Hart in fifth (5-0) and Trochill sixth (4-10). For the pole vault, Lee took 15th with a vault of 6-0.

The other teams competing were Forest Lake, Hudson (Wis.), Rochester Century, host River Falls, Anoka, Onalaska (Wis.), East Ridge, Osceola (Wis.), Farmington, New Richmond (Wis.), Rice Lake (Wis.) and North Branch.