Rosemount took second behind Lakeville South and ahead of Farmington, which was third. Also competing were Eagan, Red Wing, Winona and Burnsville. The three girls teams were Farmington, Eagan and Burnsville, with Farmington running away with it.

Boys

Winners for the boys were freshman Brian Boakye-Ansah of Rosemount in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.30 seconds, junior Luke Labatte of Rosemount in the 1,600 in 4:37.87 and Irish standout sophomore Jonathan Mann in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.30. Senior Preston Strop of Rosemount in the 300 hurdles (42.34), the Rosemount "A" 4x100 relay team in 46.12 and an Irish junior pole vaulter with a vault of 10 feet even.

Runners-up were senior Mark Biechler in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.49 to give Rosemount a one-two finish in the event behind Labatte, Farmington junior Justin Gutsalyuk in the 300 hurdles in 42.65, the Rosemount "A" 4x200 relay (1:38.97) and the Farmington "A" 4x400 relay team with a time of 3:39.92.

Third-place finishers included Gutsalyuk in the 200 with a time of 23.44, Strop in the 110 hurdles (16.28), the Farmington "B" 4x400 relay in 3:44.85 and Irish sophomore Mason McDonald in the triple jump with a leap of 38-10.5.

Rounding out the top five were Farmington's Dante Robins taking fifth in the 100 (11.63), Tiger junior Alijah Moe in fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.58, freshman Elijah Green (54.20) and sophomore Ryan Rouleau (55.73) back-to-back in fourth and fifth respectively in the 400, sophomore Aaron Kruse of Farmington took fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:07.43 and Tiger junior Regan Sevenich finished fifth in the 1,600 (4:44.99). Gutsalyuk took fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.60, junior Noah Irving of Rosemount (43.69) and sophomore Jake Smithson of Farmington (44.44) finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 300 hurdles and the Farmington "A" 4x100 relay team took fourth in 48.63. Irving tied for fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 8-6, McDonald was fourth in the long jump (18-7), junior Soren Vigesaa of Farmington took fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-9 and Rosemount senior Kofi Owusu was fifth with a leap of 38-7.

Girls

Farmington and Eagan packed the heats as numerous girls were allowed to compete in events. For the Tigers, sophomore Nyeaee Robins won the 100 in 13.38, junior Myiah Scott took the 200 with a time of 27.11 and the 100 hurdles (15.92), junior Lauren Peterson was first in the 800 (2:25.15) and 1,600 (5:18.66), and the "A" 4x100 relay team won with a time of 53.01.

Freshman Sophie Hart won the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, Scott took the long jump with a leap of 16-2 and sophomore Paige Gerlach was first in the triple jump (31-3).