Rosemount

The Rosemount Irish track teams had six competitors and one relay place in the finals of 10 events. Junior Luke Labatte took 12th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 37.60 seconds. Sophomore Jonathan Mann, who recently gave his verbal commitment to play football for the University of Minnesota, won the 110 hurdles in 14.77. Junior Max Otterdahl placed in two throwing events—he took fourth in the discus with a throw of 156 feet, 2 inches and fifth in the shot put (54-3.25).

Senior, and Rosemount Athena Award-winner, Shae Buchman also placed in two events. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.60, and was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6.75. Buchman was matched by her teammate, Lexy Berger, a junior, who placed in two field events. She was fifth in the high jump with a mark of 5-3, and placed sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-10. Junior Arianna Passeri finished 10th in the long jump (16-8). The 4x100 Irish relay team took third with a time of 49.87.

Farmington

Four Farmington girls put together excellent performances at Hamline. Sophomore Nyeaee Robins took 16th in the preliminaries of a very crowded field for the 100 with a time of 13.35, narrowly missing the finals. Junior Lauren Peterson, also a cross country standout, dominated the distance events. She placed seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:20.43, and was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:59.74). Her teammate, freshman Anna Fenske, finished seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 11:10.36. Junior Myiah Scott took seventh in the 100 hurdles in 15.33.