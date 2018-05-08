Notable performers at the Lakeville Mega Meet were:

Sophomore Makaia Childress placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77 seconds, third in the 200 (23.30) and second in the 400 (53.59). Junior Justin Gutsalyuk finished sixth in the 200 (23.63), second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.46 and 300 hurdles in 42.53.

Junior Regan Sevenich finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:02.28 and second in the 1,600 in 4:36.51, just one one-hundredth of a second out of first.

Freshman Brennen Peterson finished sixth in the mile with a time of 4:41.64 (a personal record according to Lippold) and broke the Farmington freshman record in the 3,200, winning the event in 10:00.30. Junior Jordan Chanthakhoun finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.94) and the triple jump with a leap of 39-1.50. Fellow junior Soren Vigesaa was right behind Chanthakhoun in the triple jump, taking fifth with a jump of 39-1.

Sophomore Jake Smithson took sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.89. Junior Casey Juan was eighth in the 300 hurdles (44.22) and tied for seventh in the pole vault with a vault of 8-0. The 4x200 relay team of Zach Janz, John Jones, Erick Moreno and Even Sether finished sixth with a time of 1:38.40; the 4x400 relay team of Moreno, Sevenich, Smithson, and Juan took fifth in 3:40.76 and the 4x800 team of Michael Cardinal, Josh Wilson, Trevor Lavigne and Nolan Levack were runners-up with a time of 8:38.94. Sophomore Tyler Norris finished second in the discus with a throw of 128-6 and senior Jackson Meier tied for fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-0.

South Suburban True Team

Lippold said that due to the weather disturbing this season's schedule, the South Suburban Conference decided to convert their mid-season relays competition into a True Team format where every competitor scores a point. So if 50 people compete, first place would win 50 points and last would earn one point.

"It's a meet that rewards depth and I feel like we showed what our third and fourth runners/field event specialists can really do," Lippold said. "We finished with 1,299 points and placed fourth overall with an average point total per event of 72 points. We still left points out there in a few events but it was unlikely to change our team position as Lakeville South, Rosemount and champion Prior Lake had dominant days. Definitely our best team effort in the three years I have been coaching. It was a great tune up for the real deal when we go to True Team Sections and compete for a chance to qualify for the True Team State meet."

Gutsalyuk took seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.46 and junior Alijah Moe was the runner-up in the 100 in 11.59. Sevenich was seventh in the 1,600 (4:37.12) and fourth in the 800 (2:00.41), which Lippold said is a state honor roll time. Childress took sixth in the 400 (53.08), freshman Elijah Green was eighth (53.66) and freshman Benjamin Schmucker was 11th (53.93). Meanwhile, in the 200, Moe took third in 23.22, Gutsalyuk was fifth in 23.56 and Moreno finished eighth in 23.94.

Smithson was seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.14 and Peterson "improved his freshman record to 9:58.47, finishing third." Jack Meier took fifth in the pole vault with a 10-06 and the 4x400 relay team of sophomore Ryan Rouleau, Sevenich, Smithson and sophomore Aaron Kruse finished second with a time of 3:34.68.