Peterson, Fenske finish second and fourth in 3,200 at state track
Junior Lauren Peterson and freshman Anna Fenske put together terrific performances for the Farmington Tigers' track and field team today at the Class AA state meet held at Hamline University. Peterson finished second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 40.46 seconds (10:40.46), behind Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn who ran away with the race. Fenske was fourth with a time of 10:49.45, outracing her fifth-place opponent by less than three-hundredths of a second.
They were the only Tiger athletes who had their finals today, though several others competed to see who would qualify for the finals tomorrow (Saturday). The duo also has their finals in the 1,600 on Saturday as the longer distance runs and field events split their finals between the two days.
Sophomore Nyeaee Robins ran her 200 prelims in 26.25 seconds but just missed out on the finals by less than a quarter of a second. Junior Myiah Scott ran her 100 hurdles in 16.73 but did not advance. The Tiger girls' 4x100 relay finished with a time of 49.83 and was less than half a second away from the finals. The boys' 4x200 relay team ran a 1:30.94, less than a second off the pace to qualify.