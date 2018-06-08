Peterson, Fenske finish second and fourth in 3,200 at state track

They were the only Tiger athletes who had their finals today, though several others competed to see who would qualify for the finals tomorrow (Saturday). The duo also has their finals in the 1,600 on Saturday as the longer distance runs and field events split their finals between the two days.

Sophomore Nyeaee Robins ran her 200 prelims in 26.25 seconds but just missed out on the finals by less than a quarter of a second. Junior Myiah Scott ran her 100 hurdles in 16.73 but did not advance. The Tiger girls' 4x100 relay finished with a time of 49.83 and was less than half a second away from the finals. The boys' 4x200 relay team ran a 1:30.94, less than a second off the pace to qualify.