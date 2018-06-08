Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Peterson, Fenske finish second and fourth in 3,200 at state track

    By Alec Hamilton on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:19 p.m.
    Junior Lauren Peterson finished second in the 3,200 and will run the 1,600 on Saturday. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    The Farmington boys' 4x200 relay team ran their race in 1:30.94, less than a second away from qualifying for the finals. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    Freshman Anna Fenske finished 4th in the 3,200 by just tenths of a second and will defend her title in the 1,600 tomorrow morning. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    The Tiger girls' 4x100 relay was less than half a second off of making the finals. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    Junior Lauren Peterson and freshman Anna Fenske put together terrific performances for the Farmington Tigers' track and field team today at the Class AA state meet held at Hamline University. Peterson finished second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 40.46 seconds (10:40.46), behind Emily Covert of Minneapolis Washburn who ran away with the race. Fenske was fourth with a time of 10:49.45, outracing her fifth-place opponent by less than three-hundredths of a second.

    They were the only Tiger athletes who had their finals today, though several others competed to see who would qualify for the finals tomorrow (Saturday). The duo also has their finals in the 1,600 on Saturday as the longer distance runs and field events split their finals between the two days.

    Sophomore Nyeaee Robins ran her 200 prelims in 26.25 seconds but just missed out on the finals by less than a quarter of a second. Junior Myiah Scott ran her 100 hurdles in 16.73 but did not advance. The Tiger girls' 4x100 relay finished with a time of 49.83 and was less than half a second away from the finals. The boys' 4x200 relay team ran a 1:30.94, less than a second off the pace to qualify.

    Explore related topics:sportstrack and fieldFarmingtonMinnesotafarmington tigersTrack and fieldsouth suburban conferenceclass aa state meet
    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
    Advertisement
    randomness