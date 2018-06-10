Track and field state meet day 2: Peterson takes third in the 1,600
Junior Lauren Peterson and freshman Anna Fenske were the Farmington Tigers' representatives on day two of the Class AA state track meet. The two distance runners both competed in the 1,600 meter run a day after they ran the 3,200. Last year, Fenske won the event while Peterson placed fourth. This year was a different story though as Peterson finished third with a time of 4 minutes and 57.95 seconds. Fenske was well off her time from last year, placing 14th in 5:10.33.
Peterson said she was mostly happy with how she performed over the two days and how she has grown as a runner.
"Yeah, but I am a little disappointed in my times, I wanted them to be a little bit faster," she said. "I think I'm just more experienced, I know how to race and race-planning and stuff. I think my training has just been a lot better over the winter and into this season."
Last year, Peterson ran the 1,600 in 5:03.96 and won the 3,200 in 10:31.50. This state meet, she ran the 1,600 in 4:57.95 and was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 10:40.46.
The Tiger girls' took 11th as a team with a total of 24 team points.