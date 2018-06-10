Peterson said she was mostly happy with how she performed over the two days and how she has grown as a runner.

"Yeah, but I am a little disappointed in my times, I wanted them to be a little bit faster," she said. "I think I'm just more experienced, I know how to race and race-planning and stuff. I think my training has just been a lot better over the winter and into this season."

Last year, Peterson ran the 1,600 in 5:03.96 and won the 3,200 in 10:31.50. This state meet, she ran the 1,600 in 4:57.95 and was the runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 10:40.46.

The Tiger girls' took 11th as a team with a total of 24 team points.