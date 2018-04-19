FHS hosts first-ever boys volleyball matches

Both teams went 2-0, the varsity improving to 2-2 with the JV moving to 4-0. There was a tremendous turnout for the event, the crowd easily matching those that show up for boys and girls basketball games in the winter.

The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball league is in its inaugural season as part of an effort that began in the fall of 2017 to bring boys volleyball to Minnesota high schools. There are currently 22 schools in the state who have a total of 38 varsity and JV teams playing, split into North and South conferences.

Other South Suburban Conference teams to join the Tigers in playing are Shakopee, Eastview, Prior Lake, Lakeville North and Lakeville South. The sport is not yet sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Check back in the coming weeks for more about the team.