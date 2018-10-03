The first set saw the Tigers cruise as they seemed to do no wrong and Burnsville had trouble seemingly every point. However, the second set saw the Blaze collect themselves and push Farmington the last half of a set but the Tigers were able to survive. The third saw Farmington come from behind for the win and the 3-0 sweep.

"I think we took them (Burnsville) out of what they did, took their confidence away in game one," head coach Michael Woody said about the win over Burnsville. "They started to play what their game is, which is playing scrappy, keeping balls alive and trying to wear you out."

Senior Kellie Doherty praised her team's play against the Blaze.

"I think we had a really good defensive game and I think it was one of our best games we've played so far," she said. "We were really aggressive."

Farmington has experienced an up-and-down season so far despite being three games over .500. After starting 3-0, the Tigers alternated between winning and losing two matches in a row before going on a four-match winning streak. However, that streak was followed up by dropping four-out-of-five before the win over Burnsville.

"It's growing pains," Woody said. "We've had some nights where we played really good volleyball but you don't win any of those long rallies like Eastview. I went back and watched tape of that one, I just couldn't believe how good the volleyball was. Staying disciplined, it's that sixth or seventh time across the net, taking the time, when you got it swing, when you're not try and take them out of system, we try to do too much on that sixth or seventh ball."

Doherty said her team needs to talk more and be more aggressive, which she said they did against the Blaze.

Looking ahead to the last few weeks of the regular season and then sections, Woody said that his team needs to control what they can control.

"For us it's about making sure it's about us on our side of the net," he said. "We're going to face really good opponents and we're going to face opponents that we should have got some wins against during our Cannon Falls tournament. We have to continue to do what we're doing on our side. We know they're going to get theirs but we just have to match them and take away a few."

Doherty added that they just need to keep doing what they did against Burnsville.

"We've been really good defensively and we just need to keep that up," she said. "I think we just need to keep working hard in the gym, practices, be persistent in that."

Farmington hosts SSC-leader Lakeville North on Thursday, Oct. 4, and then wrap up the regular season by going to Eagan on Oct. 9 and at home versus Lakeville South on Oct. 16.