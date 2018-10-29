Farmington and Rochester played in Farmington at the start of the season and the Tigers swept the Panthers 3-0 in a series of close sets—25-23, 26-24, 25-22. The section playoff rematch in Rochester was a reverse of the previous matchup, but nowhere near as close as the Panthers took the three sets 25-9, 25-16, 25-21.

In their opening section win (25-6, 25-16, 25-19) against Albert Lea last Wednesday, Farmington started fast and Albert Lea was clearly not in the Tigers' league after the first set. From there on, head coach Michael Woody was able to get all of his reserves into the last two sets and said he was happy that there was not any letdown when the starters came out.

The Tigers graduate five seniors from this year's team—Kellie Doherty, Gina Baertsch, Brenna Hesse, Myiah Scott and Mae Meyer—but they also will return several experienced players next season including Nelson, Katelyn Hand and Sophie Hall.

Check back later for a season wrap-up with coach Woody.