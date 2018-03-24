Junior Trayton Anderson took third at state at 126 pounds. Sophomore Luke Peterson made the state tournament for the second year in a row at 132 and fellow sophomore MacAron Kukowski made his first state appearance at 182.

"Obviously, with every year comes more experience, and also maturity," head coach Henry Gerten said. "We're looking forward to some of our guys really maturing, both physically, which is really important, we have guys in our lineup that haven't gotten their 'man muscles' quite yet. Hitting the weight room in the offseason is vital for several of these guys who competed this year. We've gotten into their ear and said 'hey, the next step for you isn't technique or the time you're putting in on the mat, it's getting stronger. So a few guys fall into that category."

"Also, one year mentally stronger is going to help these guys not only compete stronger and more consistently next year, but also make it through the entire grind of the season," Gerten said. "There's nothing like a wrestling season, it's a grind. The combination of wrestling someone every day, and watching your weight, makes for a long season for some of the younger guys that we have."

It was an up-and-down season for the Tigers due to injuries and illness, which seemed to hit Farmington more than usual. When asked if that will prompt any tweaks or changes to how they train, Gerten said he was confident in their system.

"I think that our system that we have has been proven to be successful," he said. "Our kids develop and we're very proud of that. You can't control what type of injuries, or concussions, things like that, those things are freak. Although I will say that we've had our share of them the last couple years, we need to get a bit more lucky, like a head injury, you can't control that. But we also believe that the more the kids understand how to wrestle, the stronger they get, the better position they'll stay in and they will protect themselves."

Gerten finished by saying that as everyone continues to develop, those injuries that come from faulty technique or insufficient strength will decrease, especially under the leadership from next year's senior class. If that happens, the Tigers will find themselves much more competitive next year as they get a year better, stay healthy and can put their best lineup out on the mat.