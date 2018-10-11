Minnesota-born SuperAmerica becomes Speedway

Marathon CEO Gary Heminger told Fox Business in May the combined company, now the largest refiner in the U.S., will "take a Speedway platform coast-to-coast."

"Andeavor had many brands they were using in the company-owned company-operated system," he said. "We will turn those into Speedway and have one system."

Since its first store opened on Seventh and Wall streets in St. Paul, SuperAmerica or SA has had a number of owners over the years — including, for a time, Marathon. This is the first time the Minnesota-bred brand has ceased to exist, however.

Speedway has its headquarters in Enon, Ohio. It is the nation's second largest-company owned and operated convenience store chain with approximately 2,740 stores in 22 states, its website says.

There are about 170 company-owned SuperAmerica locations and 114 franchised stores largely in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the company, with more than 2,000 employees in total.

Marathon did not immediately return requests for comment.

Regular customers are asked to transfer their rewards card balance at www.speedway.com. The company says SuperAmerica gift cards will no longer be accepted; call 1-800-428-4016 to have balances refunded.