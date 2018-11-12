Hamdan, 40, founded his business in the south metro after he enjoyed practicing general dentistry at Metro Dental in Lakeville for 15 years. Many of his patients and families made homes in Farmington, so he decided to locate his new practice in town. The office welcomes new customers and will accommodate patients' schedules with evening and Saturday hours.

"Dentistry attracted me because it is a combination of science and craft at the same time, and I like that I can use science, biology and I can use a lot of hand work that is like using your mind in three dimensions," Hamdan said. "We will have a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including 3D radiology, digital impressions and electronic record keeping."

Married with two children, Hamdan enjoys making a home in Minnesota. He likes to explore nature, hike at parks and trails, and vacationing on the scenic North Shore where he goes with family and his camera to capture nature's beauty.

Choosing Meadowview as his business name seemed natural, he said, since his practice is close to Meadowview Elementary and Meadowview Park.

The office is designed with an open concept floor plan so parents can comfortably sit near children on benches.

"If parents can sit by their children, it is easier to communicate with them about rubber bands and brushing their teeth," Hamdan said.

Orthodontics technology

"Orthodontics today is very computerized and technology plays a part, and we take 3D digital models and use an intraoral scanner to scan teeth into the computer instead of taking physical impressions," Hamdan said. "In conventional orthodontics, you only get two-dimensional images, so if a tooth is in or out you can't really figure that out from a two-dimensional."

But 3D images allow him the ability to pinpoint where each tooth is going to be. This cutting-edge technology allows for the most diagnostic accuracy.

"I am planning to offer all the neighboring dentists to be able to use my X-ray machine if they need a 3D view," Hamdan added.

Meadowview Orthodontics will be open 7-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Mondays and the practice is open Saturdays. In the future, the office will be open four days a week to meet the growing demand of patients.

Since many patients are children, the office aims to accommodate families without the need to take children out of school. However, some patients are adults that want to improve their smiles at any age.

"Nowadays 30 percent of my patients are adults, and when I worked at the University of Minnesota, I saw patients as old as 80 years old coming in for braces," he said.

Meadowview Orthodontics office staff will include Heidi Seyfert, Kerri Edwards and Denise Kriewaldt.

As a member of Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hamdan looks forward to networking with Farmington Business Association to get to know the community at events and network with other local small businesses.

"We welcome people with free consultations and we never push treatment or incentivize people to sign up right away," Hamdan said. "We offer a free exam and consultation, including the X-ray and the scan with no strings attached."