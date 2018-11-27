Zen Nails opens salon inside Farmington Mall

The new proprietors are Davis Nguyen and his wife Dorothy Siouthai.

Zen Nails is located at 923 Eighth St., inside the Farmington Mall. The new small business is located in the former south end space occupied by the longtime drycleaner.

The interior design showcases a modern, industrial look with nods toward a rustic, warm feeling. Cement block walls are painted with a dark gray paint with a contrasting, thin white pinstripe. The walls compliment the white and light gray marble tile floor. The salon showcases rich tones with dark wood cabinetry and a rich, dark-stained wooden exposed beam ceiling. The ceiling supports modern track lights, delicate drop pendant lights and contrasting, farm-inspired lighting fixtures.

"We are lucky we inherited a wood ceiling," Nguyen said. "We gave the place lots of TLC. My wife and I did all the painting.

"Especially being in Farmington, we wanted our salon to have a rustic, farm town look. We wanted to put our own twist on a nail salon and we wanted it to be more of a calming and relaxing space," he added.

The second-generation nail salon family has formerly owned and operated seven different salons in the Twin Cities, including ones in the Burnsville mall and Eden Prairie.

The family recently relocated to the south metro area with their two children, Olivia, 4, and Princeton, 3.

The nail spa offers a relaxing experience with essential oils filling the space and creating a Zen-like calming experience.

The couple cannot wait to get to know Farmington and area residents. They have already gotten to know clients who have traveled from Hampton and area townships this past week.

"Many of our longtime customers will be traveling to Farmington because they have relationships with us," Nguyen said.

Zen Nails will provide nail services and a chair massage with high tech foot spa whirlpools. The salon offers gel and regular polish manicures and pedicures, along with 85 polish colors and nail designs to meet all the traditional, classic looks and new trendy styles.

"We offer more than 300 dip powders that are better for your nails and are more natural," he said.

"We want it to be a more gender neutral nail salon where men can come in with wives," Siouthai said. "We welcome all ages and we want to encourage men to come give it a try."

"People have the idea that it is a feminine thing to do, but personal hygiene is a good thing to do and we want to have men coming in for their first pedicure," Nguyen said. "It is the same as going to the dentist and it is good personal hygiene for everyone and food for your feet."

In the past, the family has had regular customers that have included professional athletes like hockey and football players.

"I have seen LeBron James do an interview in a pedicure chair before," Nguyen said.

The salon features comfortable massage chairs constructed with magnets that means water never is filtered through the high-tech jet system machine. Each customer foot space will have a new plastic liner inside each foot spa to allow for a cleaner, disinfected experience.

Besides a full-service nail salon, Zen Nails will soon offer eyebrow tattoos, waxing services and false eyelash extensions. The salon will also offer micro blading services that resemble eyebrow tattoos and give the look of natural individual strands of hair on eyebrows.

"This is permanent and you get it touched up once a year," he said.

In the next year, the back space will become a party room to host ladies birthday and bachelorette parties or company gatherings.

"We will have music and it will be a fun hangout space," Nguyen said.

Located in the same strip mall as the Touch of Soul massage studio, the couple hopes to partner with other local small businesses to build relationships and help the other small businesses in town.

"We talked about what kind of feel we wanted and we want everyone to feel welcome and come be relaxed and calm," Siouthai said.

Customers are encouraged to come visit, call or make appointments on Facebook Messenger.