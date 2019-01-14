Search
    Employee charity program raises more than $31,000 for worthy causes

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Jan 14, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
    Dakota Cares committee members (from left to right): Julie Simonsen, Bernie Kolnberger, Susan Strong, Corey Willert, Mel Belschner, Cherry Jordan, Dave Reinke and Tom Riste. Submitted photo

    FARMINGTON — Dakota Electric Association and its employees have raised $31,614 for charities — the most ever — through its employee-led program called Dakota Cares.

    Each year Dakota Electric's employees hold a variety of fundraising events and a pledge drive to bring in donations for three charities: United Way - $7,775; Community Health Charities - $15,683; and the Fallen Lineman Organization - $8,156.

    "We could not have done this without the hard work of the committee and the generous and caring people of Dakota Electric," Julie Simonsen, committee chair, said.

    Employees, board members and others have participated in fundraising events such as a sporting clay shoot, silent auctions, special meals and more. Employees have the option of donating through payroll deduction or a one-time donation as well.

