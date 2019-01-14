Each year Dakota Electric's employees hold a variety of fundraising events and a pledge drive to bring in donations for three charities: United Way - $7,775; Community Health Charities - $15,683; and the Fallen Lineman Organization - $8,156.

"We could not have done this without the hard work of the committee and the generous and caring people of Dakota Electric," Julie Simonsen, committee chair, said.

Employees, board members and others have participated in fundraising events such as a sporting clay shoot, silent auctions, special meals and more. Employees have the option of donating through payroll deduction or a one-time donation as well.