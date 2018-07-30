Larger Rosemount ALDI expands merchandise, too

"At ALDI, everything we do is about delivering high-quality food at affordable prices and that will never change," said Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI. "Now it will be even easier for customers to find the foods they want from us."

The Rosemount store's new layout features a larger space for fresh food and produce, dairy and baked goods. All recent ALDI stores are built with open ceilings, natural lighting and by using environmentally friendly building materials, according to the company.

ALDI stores are designed to save shoppers both time and money, Lilla said.

The German-based company ALDI reports to be one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. and has become a leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976.

A new Farmington ALDI is slated to be built off Highway 50 at Vermillion River Crossings Development, 10 minutes away from the ALDI store in Rosemount. Last fall Ryan Anderson, an acting engineer for ALDI, reported a potential opening date of Thanksgiving 2018.

A concept plan, preliminary site and layout plans were approved by Farmington Planning Commission and council last year. There has not been a ground breaking date announced for Farmington.

ALDI operates nearly 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Locally, ALDI is investing $34.2 million to update 28 stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area by the end of 2019, according to officials.