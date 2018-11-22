The proprietors are ready to offer greater personalized service and gifts that can compete with any online retailer.

Many veteran and local small businesses, restaurants and retailers will offer special incentives and more leading up to the holiday season.

This year a dozen Farmington businesses are enrolled in a passport game. This is sponsored by Premier Bank in downtown Farmington.

Leshia Cummins, branch manager at Premier Bank, said the bank caters to small businesses.

"We are doing a small-business passport program through American Express," Cummins said. "You can pick up a passport at our bank on Saturday or before."

Participants can visit a dozen of the participating local businesses to have their passports stamped. The businesses are located on the north side of town and in the downtown.

After the businesses are stamped, the passports can be dropped off at Farmington Pizza Man.

"Then there will be raffle drawings for products, gift certificates and discounts," Cummins said. The raffle drawing will be Monday, Nov. 26 and winners will be notified.

"This year we are doing a raffle basket," Cummins said. "We are trying it out this year, and it may evolve in the next few years.

"Right now, we would love to continue this initiative so we can continue to grow Farmington and small businesses because we know how great the community is," Cummins added. "We want more people to come down and check out the downtown again, and see what is available and know there are great things in Farmington right here, and know that it does help the community and helps with the growth."